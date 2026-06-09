Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $5,195,415,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,586.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,436 shares of the retailer's stock worth $980,857,000 after buying an additional 1,070,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,606 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,893,697,000 after buying an additional 986,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 536,059 shares of the retailer's stock worth $462,265,000 after buying an additional 346,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the retailer's stock worth $441,919,000 after buying an additional 252,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,060.41.

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Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $974.75 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,096.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,006.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $964.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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