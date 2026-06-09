Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $21.31 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 542.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,434 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 78,889 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Zscaler worth $21,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 919.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company's stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 98,370 shares of the company's stock worth $29,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 15,773 shares of the company's stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $2,939,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -269.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Zscaler's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.03.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,488 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $389,595.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,633,400.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $354,363.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,335,550.10. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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