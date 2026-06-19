Evertec, Inc. $EVTC Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,239 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 836,359 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.53% of Evertec worth $28,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,786 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evertec during the first quarter valued at $248,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evertec by 3.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,915 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Evertec by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,721 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Evertec by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,714 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 86,733 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Evertec from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evertec from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.20.

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Insider Transactions at Evertec

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez purchased 17,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $409,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,858.70. This trade represents a 26.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 143,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,264.38. This represents a 16.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 53,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Evertec Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. Evertec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.99 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 13.95%.Evertec's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evertec, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Evertec's payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Evertec Company Profile

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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