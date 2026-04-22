Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,386 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $221.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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