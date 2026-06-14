Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $4.34 Million in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,177 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. Ulta Beauty makes up about 0.7% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $467.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.05 and a 12 month high of $714.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $644.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ulta Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ulta Beauty wasn't on the list.

While Ulta Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here