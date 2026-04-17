Fisher Funds Management LTD Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,022 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,003,668 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $258,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $362,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,676 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,726 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $157,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $221.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.Fiserv's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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