Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,225 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,107,000. Finally, FFG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 144,159 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.14.

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Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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