Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $388,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $868,667,000 after purchasing an additional 791,516 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after purchasing an additional 739,444 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $599,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 41.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,310 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $868,212,000 after purchasing an additional 567,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $469.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $479.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.84 and a 1-year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $712.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $598.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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