GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,418 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 45.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 167,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.05.

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PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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