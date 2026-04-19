GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,840 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,761 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock worth $280,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,389 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock worth $395,427,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company's stock worth $194,770,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,082,945 shares of the company's stock worth $187,298,000 after purchasing an additional 781,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Trading Up 4.0%

TER stock opened at $380.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.52 and a 200-day moving average of $235.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.24 and a 12 month high of $381.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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