Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $30.45 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,785 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 12,537 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $301.94.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0%

IBM stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $220.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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