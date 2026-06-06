Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479,614 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 660,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of eBay worth $303,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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eBay Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is 28.12%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,399.06. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,953 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

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