Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,287 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company's stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $800,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,384. The trade was a 17.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,144.66. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,342 shares of company stock worth $42,241,679. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hasbro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Hasbro's quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.15%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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