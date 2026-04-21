Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 3,672 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $465.60 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.84 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.67 and a 200 day moving average of $515.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays set a $712.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $598.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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