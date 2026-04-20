Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 1.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,984,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,838,879,000 after buying an additional 1,058,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,356,445,000 after buying an additional 1,855,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $818,105,000 after buying an additional 1,873,618 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,075,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $770,116,000 after buying an additional 1,317,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,901,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $672,062,000 after buying an additional 58,129 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $60.21 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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