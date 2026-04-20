Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,415 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Fiserv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $63.97 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $221.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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