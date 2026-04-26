Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 58,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.72% of NetScout Systems worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,820. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

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NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.58. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $34.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.13%.The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

See Also

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