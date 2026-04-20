Insulet Corporation $PODD Holdings Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Insulet worth $21,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its stake in Insulet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 821 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

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Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $203.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.61 and a 12-month high of $354.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Insulet's quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $386.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $338.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.23 per share, with a total value of $499,846.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,304,839.09. This represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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