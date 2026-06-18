Interval Partners LP Acquires 1,897,002 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 157.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102,336 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,897,002 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises 1.2% of Interval Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.68% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $69,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 628,226 shares of the company's stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 143,923 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 655,700 shares of the company's stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 143,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,956 shares of the company's stock worth $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 920,117 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 25,015 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,660.37. This represents a 33.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 695,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 703,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,783,041.92. This represents a 7,798.47% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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