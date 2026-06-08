Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 1,004.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,103 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,463 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $422.06 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $447.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.68 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,334. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,573 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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