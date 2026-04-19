Jericho Financial LLP Has $9.40 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Jericho Financial LLP trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,027 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.7% of Jericho Financial LLP's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jericho Financial LLP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,338,397,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874,381 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23,402.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,487,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,513 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 259.1% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,221,115 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,755,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,434 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $348.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.25.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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