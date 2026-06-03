Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,659 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 243,369 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $200,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $232.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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