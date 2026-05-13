JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 8.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,596,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sandro Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 194,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $62,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $256.00 and a 52-week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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