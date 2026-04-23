Juno Financial Group LLC Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,596 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Juno Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $18,695,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,667,121,000 after purchasing an additional 182,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 867,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $923,919,000 after purchasing an additional 263,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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