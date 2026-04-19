Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock worth $280,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,389 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock worth $395,427,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company's stock worth $194,770,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,082,945 shares of the company's stock worth $187,298,000 after purchasing an additional 781,517 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $380.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.24 and a fifty-two week high of $381.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's payout ratio is 14.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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