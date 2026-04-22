Letson Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Letson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,559 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000. Fiserv makes up 1.7% of Letson Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $221.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fiserv from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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