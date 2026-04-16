Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.20 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,615 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $221.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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