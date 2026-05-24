Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 228,399 AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228,399 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $46,893,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of AMETEK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average is $217.08. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.43 and a 12-month high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AME

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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