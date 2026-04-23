Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,632,405 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $174,502,000. Fiserv makes up about 1.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.48% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $221.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.63.

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Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

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