Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.99 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.18 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business's revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Weiss Ratings raised Coinbase Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Compass Point restated a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.65.

Read Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,991,110.64. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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