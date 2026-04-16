LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,578 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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