LSV Asset Management Has $645.33 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,377,670 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 315,413 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of LSV Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.21% of Cisco Systems worth $645,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 590,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CICC Research raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.14.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $120.41 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $120.79. The company has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Key Cisco Systems News

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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