Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. $EWCZ

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ - Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,124 shares of the company's stock after selling 222,261 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in European Wax Center were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWCZ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,120 shares of the company's stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 166,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,183 shares of the company's stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,542 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,480 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,172 shares of the company's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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European Wax Center Stock Performance

European Wax Center stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $317.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. European Wax Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of European Wax Center from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.80 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $5.80 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.80 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.84.

Read Our Latest Report on EWCZ

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center is a national provider of hair removal services and related beauty products. The company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised locations, delivering professional waxing treatments for both women and men. Its core service offerings include facial waxing, bikini and Brazilian waxes, arm and leg treatments, back and chest services, and specialized body waxing. In addition to waxing services, European Wax Center markets a range of proprietary retail products such as pre- and post-wax skincare lotions, exfoliating treatments, and moisturizers designed to enhance client comfort and results.

Founded in 2004, European Wax Center introduced a standardized approach to the waxing experience, focusing on consistent training, customer education, and hygienic protocols.

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