Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is FFG Partners LLC's 10th Largest Position

FFG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,260 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.9% of FFG Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FFG Partners LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $885.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $837.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,565,949. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,562 shares of company stock worth $105,310,238. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3%

META stock opened at $668.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $486.36 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $627.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

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