Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Position Lifted by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $64,158,971,000 after buying an additional 1,650,435 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,175,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 948.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,243,577 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 209.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 430,434 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $314,340,000 after acquiring an additional 824,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $670.91 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $627.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,562 shares of company stock worth $105,310,238. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on META. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $872.00 price target (up from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.30.

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About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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