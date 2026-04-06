Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,335 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises about 1.5% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company's stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $1,985,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.2%

BE stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.31, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $180.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director Gary S. Pinkus sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $207,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,904.20. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,410 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $2,318,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 195,732 shares in the company, valued at $29,451,794.04. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,092 shares of company stock worth $62,724,725. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bloom Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.65.

Read Our Latest Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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