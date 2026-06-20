MidFirst Bank Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.80. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $351.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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