Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,095 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,003,668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $258,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $362,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,676 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,726 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $157,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Fiserv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $221.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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