Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Shares of 24,958 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $9,925,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,389,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 979.5% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after buying an additional 268,313 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,248,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $297.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $311.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.19 and a 1-year high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total transaction of $528,193.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,989,297.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,206 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $722,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,059,048.45. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 21,255 shares of company stock worth $6,930,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

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