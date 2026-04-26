Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251,817 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,915,000. Fiserv accounts for 2.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,324,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,536 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $174,502,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $454,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $87,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 1.2%

FISV opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $191.91. The business's 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here