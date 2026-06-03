Natixis Advisors LLC Has $113.26 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,039 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $113,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $328.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $177.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.83 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $355.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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