New Capital Management LP Reduces Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

New Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,293 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of New Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Capital Management LP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $183.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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