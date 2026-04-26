Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,682 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $20,533,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.06% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,324,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,536 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,502,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $454,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,458,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fiserv Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $191.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Fiserv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.41.

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About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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