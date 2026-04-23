North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Invests $9.36 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,377 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,003,668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $258,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 55.4% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $362,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 49.6% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,676 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business's 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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