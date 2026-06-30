North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $801,000 in DHI Group, Inc. $DHX

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $801,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.65% of DHI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,438,349 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 329,214 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042,649 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,187,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 262,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,064 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,888 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 988,188 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DHI Group

In other news, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $82,227.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $425,347.77. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 193,154 shares in the company, valued at $739,779.82. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DHX shares. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of DHI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DHI Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHX

DHI Group Price Performance

DHX stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 million, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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