NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's Largest Position

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,176 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 14.3% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NVDA stock opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.07. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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