NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is McBroom & Associates LLC's Largest Position

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,861 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 10.0% of McBroom & Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NVIDIA to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $198.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $183.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.87. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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