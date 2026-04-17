NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is McBroom & Associates LLC's Largest Position

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,861 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 10.0% of McBroom & Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NVIDIA to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA
NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $198.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $183.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.87. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NVIDIA News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled open‑source Ising quantum AI models aimed at accelerating quantum workloads — a strategic move that extends NVDA’s AI leadership into quantum software and has generated fresh bullish headlines. Nvidia Unveils Open-Source Quantum AI Models
- Positive Sentiment: The Ising model debut triggered a rally across quantum‑computing names and lifted NVDA sentiment (reports show a multi‑percent move after the announcement), reinforcing the view that product launches still move the stock. Quantum stocks on pace for a massive week after Nvidia debuts AI models to boost the tech
- Positive Sentiment: Cadence expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to accelerate agentic AI and simulation workflows — a commercial validation that could widen NVDA’s addressable market in engineering/design tools. Cadence and NVIDIA Expand Partnership to Reinvent Engineering for the Age of AI and Accelerated Computing
- Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum: NVDA recently posted a bullish “golden cross” (50‑day SMA above 200‑day) and extended a long winning streak, attracting momentum/technical buyers. Nvidia (NVDA) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/industry upgrade: banks and thematic pieces continue to point to outsized semiconductor/AI infrastructure spending (NVDA frequently highlighted as a primary beneficiary), supporting a longer‑term bull case. How to Gain AI Exposure Without Picking Stocks: 3 ETF Strategies Compared
- Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional selling: Spence Asset Management trimmed a modest NVDA stake (4,360 shares) — notable for tracking flows but not a large stake shift relative to NVDA’s float. Spence Asset Management Cuts Nvidia Stake, Sells 4,360 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider/insider‑selling chatter is surfacing in media coverage; the headlines can increase volatility but don’t yet indicate company weakness. NVIDIA Rises Even as Quantum Computing Threat Looms and Insider Selling Sparks Debate
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk keeps some traders cautious: commentary that the Iran war could delay Fed cuts is a cross‑market risk that can temper appetite for high‑multiple growth names like NVDA. The Fed Has a Warning About the Iran War. Is Wall Street Listening?
- Negative Sentiment: Notable put buying: reports that Michael Burry added to NVDA puts signal a hedge/speculative bet against the name — such activity can raise concern and amplify near‑term downside on heavy news days. As Michael Burry Adds to His Nvidia Puts, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NVDA Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: Senator Elizabeth Warren has flagged NVIDIA’s acquisition of SchedMD/Slurm to federal agencies, injecting political/regulatory uncertainty around control of critical cluster scheduling software. US Senator Warren voices concern over Nvidia's acquisition of Slurm
About NVIDIA
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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