NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Cut by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,681 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.7% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.07. The company has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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