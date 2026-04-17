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NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Tran Capital Management trimmed its NVIDIA stake by 8.6% in Q4, selling 30,857 shares and leaving it with 326,827 shares (about $60.95M), making NVDA the firm's largest holding at 7.3% of its portfolio.
  • NVIDIA reported a strong quarter—$1.62 EPS vs. $1.54 expected and revenue of $68.13B (up 73.2% year‑over‑year)—and the stock carries a consensus "Buy" rating with a $275.25 average price target.
  • Mixed market signals could increase near‑term volatility: insiders sold roughly $207.2M of NVDA stock last quarter (1,153,976 shares), while notable put buying and regulatory scrutiny (e.g., Sen. Warren on the Slurm deal) have emerged as potential downside risks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,827 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 30,857 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $60,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $183.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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