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NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Increased by Perpetual Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Perpetual Ltd boosted its NVIDIA stake by 370.8% in Q4 to 645,261 shares worth $120.34 million, making NVDA 1.7% of its portfolio and its 15th-largest holding.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on NVDA with a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25, while several firms have raised targets (e.g., Wedbush to $300, Tigress to $360).
  • Insider and institutional activity is notable: insiders sold 1,153,976 shares (~$207.2M) over the past three months, institutional investors own ~65.27% of the stock, and corporate insiders hold 4.17%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 370.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,261 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 508,212 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Perpetual Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perpetual Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $120,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $212.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $183.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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